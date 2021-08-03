Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Former LSU track star Mondo Duplantis wins gold for Sweden at Tokyo Olympics

Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, celebrates after winning the final of the men's pole vault at the...
Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, celebrates after winning the final of the men's pole vault at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)(Andrew Medichini | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOKYO (WAFB) - Former LSU track star Armand “Mondo” Duplantis has won a gold medal for pole vaulting at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Duplantis, a Lafayette native, is competing in the Olympic games representing his mother’s native country of Sweden.

He claimed the gold medal Tuesday, Aug. 3 with a 6.02-meter (19.75-foot) vault. His gold medal vault on Tuesday was one-hundredth of a meter shy of the Olympic record.

