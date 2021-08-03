Former Bossier Parish educator ordered to prison for 50 years for trying to rape a child

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — A judge has ordered a former Bossier Parish educator to serve five decades in prison for trying to rape a boy under the age of 13.

Twelve jurors and two alternates were selected Monday, Aug. 2 for the trial of Aubrey Perry Norcross on a charge of first-degree rape.

Those proceedings were set to continue Tuesday, Aug. 3.

But that morning, court records show, the 50-year-old Bossier City man withdrew his plea of not guilty to the charge of first-degree rape and instead pleaded guilty to an amended charge of attempted first-degree rape.

Then, in keeping with the plea agreement, the judge sentenced Norcross to serve 50 years at hard labor in the Louisiana Department of Corrections without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of his sentence. He is to be given credit for the time he’s already served.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 this evening when Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron takes a closer look at this case and the other charges against Aubrey Perry Norcross.

This case represents one of several sex crimes Norcross is accused of committing.

He was first arrested Oct. 17, 2018, on a charge of video voyeurism for allegedly spying on a student. Norcross was teaching physical education at Benton Elementary School in Benton at the time.

Then he was arrested Oct. 19, 2018, and a grand jury indicted him Nov. 19, 2018, on the rape charge that led to Tuesday’s court proceedings.

Norcross remains in Bossier Parish Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing, where is being held on multiple other sex charges involving juveniles.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.