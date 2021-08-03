Yokem Connection
Family holding balloon release for toddler killed in Minden drive-by shooting

The family of Aldravion "King" Taylor is holding a balloon release in his memory on Tuesday,...
The family of Aldravion "King" Taylor is holding a balloon release in his memory on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. He was killed in a drive-by shooting in Minden, La. on July 28, 2021.(Family)
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The community is grieving the loss of a 3-year-old Minden boy who was killed in a drive-by shooting on July 28.

The boy was identified as Aldravion “King” Taylor. His family is holding a balloon release in his memory Tuesday evening (Aug. 3) at Ewell Park in Minden.

“Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me,” the family posted on a flyer for the event.

The theme colors for the balloon release are green, red, and black.

KSLA’s Chandler Watkins will be at the balloon release, and will speak with the boy’s mother, who is trying to cope with the tragedy of losing a child. Watch the full report tonight on News 12.

