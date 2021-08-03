Yokem Connection
DeSoto Schools among first districts returning to classroom

By Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - DeSoto Parish is one of the first schools in the ArkLaTex to open its doors for the new school year.

On Tuesday, Aug. 3, Mansfield Elementary, Middle and High School got together and put on a drive-thru parade to welcome students back to the classroom.

Teachers and principals decorated their cars to help get students into the school spirit. Students will be in-person and face-to-face with their teachers and fellow classmates starting first thing Wednesday, Aug. 4.

The district says they are not offering a virtual option this year.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight for a look at the parade.

