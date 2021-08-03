Crash causes power outage; driver runs from scene

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Residents in Caddo Heights and surrounding neighborhoods may be sitting in the dark after a crash knocked down a utility pole on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Officers got the call before 8 a.m. to the intersection of Union Avenue and Hollywood Avenue.

According to police, the driver of a white Ford Crown Victoria was making a left turn onto Union Avenue, when it struck and brought down an AEP utilty pole.

The Crown Victoria eventually ended up in a drainage ditch. The driver fled the scene before first responders made it to the scene.

No injuries were reported. Crews with SWEPCO are working to replace the damaged pole.

