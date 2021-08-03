City of Shreveport will give $100 to first 500 people to get COVID vaccine at community events

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is launching a vaccination incentive program to encourage people to get their COVID-19 shot.

The city will give $100 to unvaccinated people who roll up their sleeve. Community vaccination events will be held Saturday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the AB Palmer and David Raines community centers. The first 250 people at each location will be eligible to receive $100. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan, the city says.

“It is time for all of us in this community to take COVID-19 seriously and to do all that we can to preserve the future of this city,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins. “We are experiencing an alarming trend that puts the health and safety of our residents in jeopardy, but fortunately we have the tools needed to protect those we love by getting vaccinated.”

KEY DETAILS

WHO: City of Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport

WHAT: $100 will be given to unvaccinated people who get the vaccine at one of two community events

WHERE: AB Palmer Community Center (547 E 79th St.) or David Raines Community Center (3021 W 70th St.)

WHEN: First dose - Aug. 7 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.); Second dose - Aug. 28

WHY: To increase vaccination rates in northwest Louisiana

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered by LSU Health Shreveport at Saturday’s events. Residents who participate can pick up a $50 check on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at Government Plaza. The second dose of the vaccine will be given at the same community centers on Saturday, Aug. 28. Participants will get a second check for $50 at that time.

“You’re not just helping yourself by getting vaccinated, you are also helping your community,” said Dr. Martha Whyte, public health director for Region 7. “Getting vaccinated is the safest and most effective way for us to move forward and get past this pandemic. The sooner we all get vaccinated, the quicker we can get back to the things we have grown accustomed to doing.”

To participate in the program, residents must show their state-issued ID and proof of residency, and be at least 12-year-old. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian who can present ID and verify age.

