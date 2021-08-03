Caddo Schools hosts recruiting event for teachers

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - In an effort to bring relief towards their teacher shortage, Caddo Parish Public Schools held a job fair aimed specifically at recruiting people to teach in their schools.

The parish is not only reaching out to teachers, but also to people who may want to change jobs.

″Caddo’s no different than a lot of districts and states across the nation. We struggle to find special education teachers, and science tends to be one of our biggest areas. So we looked at all the different creative ways, we tried to attract people that may not have considered teaching as a career initially,” said recruiter Karen Peace.

The district is offering a $1,000 incentive package for every person who becomes a Caddo teacher.

