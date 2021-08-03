Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Caddo Schools hosts recruiting event for teachers

By Jade Myers
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - In an effort to bring relief towards their teacher shortage, Caddo Parish Public Schools held a job fair aimed specifically at recruiting people to teach in their schools.

The parish is not only reaching out to teachers, but also to people who may want to change jobs.

″Caddo’s no different than a lot of districts and states across the nation. We struggle to find special education teachers, and science tends to be one of our biggest areas. So we looked at all the different creative ways, we tried to attract people that may not have considered teaching as a career initially,” said recruiter Karen Peace.

The district is offering a $1,000 incentive package for every person who becomes a Caddo teacher.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just after 6:30 to the Residences of SpringRidge in the 3200 block of W....
Coroner identifies man mortally wounded in shooting at south Shreveport apartment complex
WAVE file photo
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man and caused a sedan to crash...
Shooting wounds man, causes traffic accident
Woman fighting for her life after being shot in vehicle in driveway on West 77th
Sarah C. Hale, 41 and Kimberly A. Robbins, 35 both of Marshall died in a crash that took place...
Two Marshall women killed in crash southwest of Fort Worth

Latest News

In a comment on Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards Facebook post, the faculty member expressed her...
NSU professor announces intention to retire after saying on Facebook she wouldn’t care if unvaccinated people die
Texarkana school district, Dept. of Health holding back-to-school vaccine clinic
Daily vaccination rates in Arkansas as of 8/3/21
Special session called amid growing COVID cases
The family of Aldravion "King" Taylor is holding a balloon release in his memory on Tuesday,...
Family holding balloon release for toddler killed in Minden drive-by shooting