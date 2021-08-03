Yokem Connection
Caddo public schools to require face masks

Vaccinated staffers who test positive for COVID-19 will be eligible for paid leave through the School District
(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)(WLUC)
By Curtis Heyen and Jade Myers
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo School District will require all students and staffers to wear face masks in all of the district’s facilities this school year.

The Caddo Strong Start 2.0 plan also calls for masks to be worn on school buses.

Visitors will be required to wear face coverings while they are at a school or district site.

And vaccinated staffers who test positive for the COVID-19 virus will be eligible for paid leave through the School District.

The School District intends to revisit this guidance every nine weeks or “as appropriate in alignment with the latest guidance from the governor’s office, LDH and the CDC,” according to the presentation being made to the Caddo School Board the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Below is today’s presentation to School Board members:

And below is the full plan titled Caddo Strong Start 2.0 Procedures and Protocols:

