Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Biden press secretary criticizes policy in states blocking masks

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Jen Psaki criticized policies in states such as Texas and Florida that have moved to block employers and proprietors from implementing mask or vaccine requirements to curb the coronavirus.

Those two states are among several facing surging cases from the delta variant. “I think the fundamental question we have is, ‘what are we doing here?’” Psaki asked.

Biden planned to speak Tuesday about U.S. strategy to slow the spread of the coronavirus at home and abroad, noting that “we’re all in this together.”

Earlier, the White House announced the U.S. had shipped more than 110 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 60 countries.

Biden has promised the U.S. will be the “arsenal of vaccines” for the world, and it has shipped the most vaccines abroad of any donor nation. While notable, the 110 million doses donated largely through a vaccine program known as COVAX represent a fraction of what is needed globally.

The White House says the U.S. will begin shipping half a billion doses of Pfizer vaccine it has pledged to about 100 low-income countries at the end of August.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— New York City: Vaccination proof needed for indoor events, dining, gyms

— WH: US shipped abroad more than 110M doses of vaccines

— China orders mass coronavirus testing for Wuhan

— 1st cruise ship docks in Puerto Rico since start of pandemic

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just after 6:30 to the Residences of SpringRidge in the 3200 block of W....
Coroner identifies man mortally wounded in shooting at south Shreveport apartment complex
WAVE file photo
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man and caused a sedan to crash...
Shooting wounds man, causes traffic accident
Woman fighting for her life after being shot in vehicle in driveway on West 77th
Sarah C. Hale, 41 and Kimberly A. Robbins, 35 both of Marshall died in a crash that took place...
Two Marshall women killed in crash southwest of Fort Worth

Latest News

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
Ex-cops charged in Floyd death want separation from Chauvin
Pentagon police say the scene is secure after a stabbing and shooting incident at a nearby...
Pentagon shooting: Officer attacked outside of building
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new COVID-19 incentive for anyone who gets a...
NYC will require vaccination proof for indoor dining, gyms
(Source: Wikipedia Commons)
Fourth member of Gov. Edwards staff tests positive for COVID-19