Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Zoom settles for $85 million in ‘Zoom-bombing’ lawsuit

Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and...
Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and “Zoom-bombing.”(Source: Stringr/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and “Zoom-bombing.”

The video conferencing service that became essential during the pandemic at one point was plagued by hackers.

Customers complained that their private meetings were being interrupted by people shouting profanity or sharing pornography.

In response to the lawsuit, Zoom Video Communications says it is improving security and improving safeguards for consumer data.

Under the settlement, some paid subscribers will be eligible for 15% refunds on their Zoom subscriptions or $25, whichever is larger.

Before the proposal is final, a federal judge in San Jose, California, will have to approve the deal.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies find additional bodies in a drowning accident
Authorities identify three men who drowned in Toledo Bend; crews working to find their boat
Woman fighting for her life after being shot in vehicle in driveway on West 77th
Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins
Funeral arrangements announced for Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins
The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where the suspect was shot.
Man kills one, injures four in BR Sunday, deputies say
Shamia Little, 17, was buried Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Coroner says Shamia Little died from gunshot wound

Latest News

FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
Evictions expected to spike as federal moratorium ends
In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
Citing Taliban violence, US expands Afghan refugee program
The House Chamber of the Texas Capitol is shown in Austin. A group of the state's Republicans...
Texas audit proposed by GOP would miss minor but real errors
Sarah C. Hale, 41 and Kimberly A. Robbins, 35 both of Marshall died in a crash that took place...
Two Marshall women killed in crash southwest of Fort Worth