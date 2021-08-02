Yokem Connection
Woman fighting for her life after being shot in vehicle in driveway on West 77th

Shooters were 4-5 males in a brown, diesel 4-by-4 truck last headed south on Linwood Avenue, police say
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman is fighting for her life after being shot in a driveway in the 300 block of West 77th Street, according to Shreveport police.

The shooters were four to five males in a brown, diesel 4-by-4 truck that last was seen headed south on Linwood Avenue, authorities report.

Police were summoned to West 77th Street between Dowdell Street and Linwood Avenue at 5:57 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Preliminary investigation shows the woman had just pulled into the driveway when the truck arrived and someone fired a handgun and a long gun into her vehicle, according to the major incident report.

She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this shooting to call Shreveport police detectives at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-6955.

Or contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling (318) at 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to provide information anonymously.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

