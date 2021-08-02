Wet start to the week for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend even though we had scorching heat. As we kick off a new week we are tracking showers and storms along with cooler temperatures to give us a brief break from the heat early in the week. Later this week and this weekend we are expecting typical early August temperatures to return to the region. The good news is that even though temperatures will be on the rise the humidity this week will be slightly more muted compared to what we saw last week with oppressive humidity.

We are tracking locally moderate and heavy rain as we kick off the week. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab an umbrella as we are tracking showers and storms across the region to start the week. The wet weather will be the most widespread during the morning, but we could see some locally heavy rain linger through the afternoon and into the evening across the southern tier of the region. Thanks to all the rain and cloud cover we are expecting cooler weather with highs that will fail to reach the 90 degree mark across the region, and the cooler weather will be a welcome change for the region.

As we go through the rest of the week we are tracking drier weather and slowly rebounding temperatures across the ArkLaTex. On Tuesday we could potentially see some showers across the southern tier of the ArkLaTex during the morning hours before drying out as we go into the afternoon hours. Temperatures should return to the low 90s Tuesday and will rise through the rest of the week until we are back into the mid and upper 90s Friday. The good news is that even though temperatures will be shooting back up we are expecting the humidity to be somewhat more muted compared to what we saw last week. So don’t expect quite as many Heat Advisories and warnings this week.

Looking ahead to an early weekend preview we are tracking more heat on the way for the ArkLaTex. There is a slight chance of showers during the afternoon hours Saturday, but than that expect heat and some humidity to dominate this weekend. High temperatures will again be back in the mid and upper 90s, with rising humidity as well the potential for Heat Advisories will return to the region.

In the meantime, make sure you grab an umbrella on the way out the door! Have a great week!

