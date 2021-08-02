Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Two Marshall women killed in crash southwest of Fort Worth

Sarah C. Hale, 41 and Kimberly A. Robbins, 35 both of Marshall died in a crash that took place...
Sarah C. Hale, 41 and Kimberly A. Robbins, 35 both of Marshall died in a crash that took place around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 31. Both Hale and Robbins were passengers in a Fiat 500 driven by Linda A. White, 56, of Glen Rose.
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVELL COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Texas Department of Safety has named the two East Texas women who died in a crash over the weekend.

Sarah C. Hale, 41 and Kimberly A. Robbins, 35 both of Marshall died in a crash that took place around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.

Both Hale and Robbins were passengers in a Fiat 500 driven by Linda A. White, 56, of Glen Rose. The Fiat was driving west on Highway 67.

According to Texas DPS’s preliminary investigation, the Fiat crossed the center stripe of the highway and traveled into thte eastbound lane of travel.

The Fiat struck a Jeep Liberty, driven by Heaven Anita, 23, of Portland, Maine head-on.

White also died in the crash. Anita was sent to a Fort Worth hospital for her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this terrible crash,” reads a news release from Texas DPS.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies find additional bodies in a drowning accident
Authorities identify three men who drowned in Toledo Bend; crews working to find their boat
Woman fighting for her life after being shot in vehicle in driveway on West 77th
Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins
Funeral arrangements announced for Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins
The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where the suspect was shot.
Man kills one, injures four in BR Sunday, deputies say
Shamia Little, 17, was buried Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Coroner says Shamia Little died from gunshot wound

Latest News

bri
Parkway student receives Presidential Volunteer Award
The smoke-free ordinance in Shreveport goes into effect Aug. 1, 2021. (Source: pexels.com)
Smoke-free ordinance to go into effect Aug. 1
Woman fighting for her life after being shot in vehicle in driveway on West 77th
A pregnant woman and an 11-year-old boy were injured when this vehicle crashed Sunday, Aug. 1...
Pregnant woman, boy hurt in wreck