Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Transgender Olympic weightlifter Laurel Hubbard a non-finisher in competition

Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand, center, stands amid other competitors at the start of the...
Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand, center, stands amid other competitors at the start of the women's +87kg weightlifting event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard made her mark by competing in the women’s weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics, but couldn’t complete a lift.

Hubbard is not the only transgender athlete competing at the Tokyo Games, but she has been the focus of attention as a medal contender in weightlifting.

The New Zealander overbalanced on her opening weight of 120 kilograms on Monday night, taking the bar behind her shoulders.

Hubbard’s second effort of 125 kilograms was ruled invalid on a majority decision by the referees. The third attempt was almost a repeat of the first, ruling Hubbard out of medal contention in the women’s over-87-kilogram division.

Athletes are eliminated if they do not record at least one valid lift in each of the two parts of the competition.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies find additional bodies in a drowning accident
Authorities identify three men who drowned in Toledo Bend; crews working to find their boat
Woman fighting for her life after being shot in vehicle in driveway on West 77th
Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins
Funeral arrangements announced for Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins
The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where the suspect was shot.
Man kills one, injures four in BR Sunday, deputies say
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.
Mother, daughter hospitalized after Sunday’s violent carjacking attempts

Latest News

FILE - This undated file photo shows a roll call, in the early morning or late evening hours,...
German court sets trial date for former Nazi concentration camp guard, aged 100
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 28, 2021, file photo, Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated to be a...
Biden’s judges: More diverse and more of them
We are tracking wet weather across the ArkLaTex as we kick off a new week.
Wet start to the week
Several Seattle establishments are requiring proof of vaccination before you can be served.
Several Seattle restaurants, bars require customers to show vaccination proof
15-year-old Brianna Cooley has racked up 4,000 hours of service over the past seven to eight...
‘My goal each day is to make somebody’s day better’: Bossier teen receives presidential recognition for acts of service