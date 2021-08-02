Yokem Connection
Texarkana man sentenced for stabbing girlfriend, burying body in shallow grave back in 2017

Tony Taylor
Tony Taylor(Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - It has taken four years, but a Texarkana man learned his fate in court Monday morning (Aug. 2) for killing a woman with whom he shared an apartment.

“Knowing that the judge did justice for her, that’s all we wanted,” said Janice Reed, mother of Crystal Reed.

Crystal Reed, 35, was stabbed to death by her boyfriend, Tony Taylor, back in March of 2017 in Texarkana, Ark.(Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)

Reed was in court Monday morning when the man who killed her daughter pleaded no contest and was sentenced to life in prison for the crime.

“And we are able to walk out and find some comfort in our lives,” Reed said.

Prosecutors say in March of 2017, Tony Taylor stabbed Crystal Reed to death inside a Texarkana, Arkansas apartment they shared, then moved her body and buried her in a rural area of Ogden, Arkansas. Days later, the investigation led to the arrest of Taylor, who admitted to the crime and took police to the burial site.

PAST STORIES

“So like, I fight with it every day... It’s hard. it’s hard,” said Anita Miller, a family member.

Taylor was 57-years-old at the time of the crime. Crystal was 35-years-old. Her young age added to the pain her family has experienced since her death.

“I miss her. I look at her pictures all the time and the only thing I could tell her is that we would seek for justice, we would look for  justice because she deserved it,” Reed said.

Taylor has been locked up since his arrest in 2017, spending time at an Arkansas hospital to determine his competency to stand trial. Now, he’s on his way to an Arkansas prison. Crystal’s family say they’re glad the trial is over, but no one wins in this case.

“I feel sorry for our family and his family. We know they lost someone as well as us,” Miller said.

Along with the murder charge, Taylor received prison time for abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

