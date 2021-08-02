Sunshine returns as temperatures gradually heat back up

(KSLA) - The sunshine will be coming back for majority of this week with little to no rain. That will help temperatures heat back up in the afternoon. It will be below average for now, but not for long.

This evening will have a few lingering showers and maybe a couple storms. Not everyone will see rain however. After sunset, the rain will be winding down and coming to an end. Temperatures will still be a little cool, but it will also be humid. It should overall be quite tolerable.

Overnight, I think it will stay mostly dry. A couple showers are possible early, but won’t last too long. Then some more rain will be possible first thing in the morning on Tuesday. Still, it will not rain everywhere. Temperatures overnight will cool to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tuesday will be a nice day with only a 20% chance of rain. The rain should be very isolated. There will be a good mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be a little warmer than Monday and will get up to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

As we go through Wednesday and Thursday, it will remain just below average. So high temperatures should be in the lower 90s. It is still hot enough to get heat exhaustion or even heat stroke. So use plenty of caution. Maybe more now since it will feel so much better outside and you may spend more time outside. Don’t let the heat catch up to you! There may also be a couple small showers at times, but it will not rain all day. It should be some very beautiful weather!

Friday will be more of the same. Look for more sunshine with a few passing clouds. There will also be a couple stray showers. I have a 20% chance of rain for the day. Temperatures will be getting hot again though. Highs will be in the mid 90s, right about average for early August.

Over this weekend, there should be little to no rain with plenty of sunshine. I do not expect anything to get in the way of some weekend plans. It will be hot again. The humidity will be back with hot temperatures in the mid 90s. So, it will likely feel like the triple digits again. It should still be a very nice weekend!

In the tropics, it is remaining quiet, which is just what we love! The Saharan dust continues to dominate the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico, which in turn is inhibiting the possibility of any formation. It should remain this way at least for another week or two.

Have a marvelous Monday and an even better rest of the week!

