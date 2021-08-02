Yokem Connection
KSLA
‘Significant gas leak’ spurs evacuation in Webster Parish

It’s in the area of Sportsman’s Paradise Road south of Doyline, sheriff says
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Some residences and businesses are being evacuated due to a “significant gas leak” northwest of Lake Bistineau State Park in Webster Parish, according to Sheriff Jason Parker.

The leak is in a well or pipeline in the area of Sportsman’s Paradise Road, he added.

That’s to the west of Louisiana Highway 163 and south of the village of Doyline.

It’s not immediately clear how many residences and businesses are in the affected area.

A resident told KSLA News 12 that it’s been blowing since about 2 p.m. and that he notified authorities.

There’s been no fire and no explosion, the sheriff said.

Volunteer firefighters, EMS personnel and sheriff’s deputies have responded.

And Parker said workers with Comstock, which owns the equipment, are en route.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

