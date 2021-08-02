Shots fired at busy Bossier City intersection; 3 men wanted for questioning

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is currently looking for three men wanted for allegedly firing shots from a car at a busy intersection in Bossier City.

The incident happened back on May 15 just before 10 p.m., police say. It was near the Louisiana Boardwalk at the intersection of E Texas and Traffic streets. Police say unprovoked shots were fired from one car into another. The passengers in the car hit by gunfire suffered minor injuries from broken glass, but no one was shot.

The three men reportedly drove off in a black or dark-colored Nissan.

Anyone with information should call BCPD at 318-741-8649, or call Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100. Those with information can also submit a tip online anonymously.

