Shots fired at busy Bossier City intersection; 3 men wanted for questioning

The three men pictured above are wanted for questioning in connection to a shots fired incident...
The three men pictured above are wanted for questioning in connection to a shots fired incident in Bossier City, La. on May 15, 2021.(BCPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is currently looking for three men wanted for allegedly firing shots from a car at a busy intersection in Bossier City.

The incident happened back on May 15 just before 10 p.m., police say. It was near the Louisiana Boardwalk at the intersection of E Texas and Traffic streets. Police say unprovoked shots were fired from one car into another. The passengers in the car hit by gunfire suffered minor injuries from broken glass, but no one was shot.

The three men reportedly drove off in a black or dark-colored Nissan.

Anyone with information should call BCPD at 318-741-8649, or call Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100. Those with information can also submit a tip online anonymously.

