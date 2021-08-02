Shooting wounds man, causes traffic accident

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man was wounded in a shooting that resulted in a sedan crashing at a major intersection in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.

The accident at Line Avenue at East 70th Street in Shreveport was reported at 3:41 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

A woman was in the car with the man.

It’s not immediately clear who was driving and whether she was hurt in the crash.

Police initially dispatched 10 units to an accident and another to a shooting at that location.

Three Shreveport Fire Department units responded.

This is a developing story. KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene and is updating this story as more information becomes available.

