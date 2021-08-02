Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Shooting wounds man, causes traffic accident

It’s not immediately clear whether he or a woman was driving and whether she was hurt in the crash
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man and caused a sedan to crash...
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man and caused a sedan to crash at East 70th Street at Line Avenue in Shreveport the afternoon of Aug. 2, 2021.(Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man was wounded in a shooting that resulted in a sedan crashing at a major intersection in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.

The accident at Line Avenue at East 70th Street in Shreveport was reported at 3:41 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

A woman was in the car with the man.

It’s not immediately clear who was driving and whether she was hurt in the crash.

Police initially dispatched 10 units to an accident and another to a shooting at that location.

Three Shreveport Fire Department units responded.

This is a developing story. KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene and is updating this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies find additional bodies in a drowning accident
Authorities identify three men who drowned in Toledo Bend; crews working to find their boat
Officers got the call just after 6:30 to the Residences of SpringRidge in the 3200 block of W....
Shooting at south Shreveport apartment complex leaves one dead, another injured
Woman fighting for her life after being shot in vehicle in driveway on West 77th
Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins
Funeral arrangements announced for Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins
The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where the suspect was shot.
Man kills one, injures four in BR Sunday, deputies say

Latest News

Breaking news
‘Significant gas leak’ spurs evacuation in Webster Parish
FILE- In this April 18, 2021, file photo, the capsized lift boat Seacor Power is seen seven...
Two-week Seacor Power hearing begins with emotional survivor testimony
WAFB file photo of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards reinstates indoor mask mandate; warns about severity of delta variant
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is giving away free school supplies and backpacks to school age...
Free backpacks, school supplies being given away by Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport