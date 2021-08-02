Shooting at south Shreveport apartment complex leaves one dead, another injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting on Monday morning at a south Shreveport apartment complex.

Officers got the call just after 6:30 to the Residences of SpringRidge in the 3200 block of W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

BREAKING: Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting at the Residences of SpringRidge apartment complex off Bert Kouns. Working on speaking with a detective to get more info. (@KSLA) pic.twitter.com/OJyo6u4vJ4 — Christian Piekos (@ChristianPiekos) August 2, 2021

Police confirmed that one of the victims has died, the other has life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors told KSLA News 12′s Christian Piekos that this is a safe neighborhood and things like this don’t happen here.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.