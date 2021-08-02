Yokem Connection
Shooting at south Shreveport apartment complex leaves one dead, another injured

By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting on Monday morning at a south Shreveport apartment complex.

Officers got the call just after 6:30 to the Residences of SpringRidge in the 3200 block of W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

Police confirmed that one of the victims has died, the other has life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors told KSLA News 12′s Christian Piekos that this is a safe neighborhood and things like this don’t happen here.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

