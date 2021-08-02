Pregnant woman, boy hurt in wreck

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A pregnant woman and an 11-year-old boy were injured in an accident less than four miles north of the Sabine Parish community of Belmont.

The vehicle overturned Sunday, Aug. 1 on Louisiana Highway 175 just south of Ray Canton Road, the Sabine Sheriff’s Office reports.

That’s a few miles south of Pleasant Hill and about a dozen miles north of Many.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Authorities did say that the mother was flown to an area hospital.

A small child who also was in the vehicle when it crashed was not injured.

