Pregnant woman, boy hurt in wreck

A small child who also was in the vehicle when it crashed was not injured, authorities say
A pregnant woman and an 11-year-old boy were injured when this vehicle crashed Sunday, Aug. 1...
A pregnant woman and an 11-year-old boy were injured when this vehicle crashed Sunday, Aug. 1 on Louisiana Highway 175 just south of Ray Canton Road in Sabine Parish, authorities report.(Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A pregnant woman and an 11-year-old boy were injured in an accident less than four miles north of the Sabine Parish community of Belmont.

The vehicle overturned Sunday, Aug. 1 on Louisiana Highway 175 just south of Ray Canton Road, the Sabine Sheriff’s Office reports.

That’s a few miles south of Pleasant Hill and about a dozen miles north of Many.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Authorities did say that the mother was flown to an area hospital.

A small child who also was in the vehicle when it crashed was not injured.

