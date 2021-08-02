New Severe Thunderstorm Warning category will trigger mobile phone alerts

(KSLA) - In the ArkLaTex Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are common, but some severe storms are stronger and more impactful than others and that’s why the National Weather Service is conveying that message more clearly beginning August 2nd.

The National Weather Service created three categories of damage threat for Severe Thunderstorms hoping to “promote immediate action based on threats. The three categories from lowest to highest damage threat include:

Baseline or ‘base’: remains unchanged for what’s considered a severe thunderstorm warning, wind speeds 58mph or greater and/or 1″ sized hail (Quarter sized)

Considerable: 70 mph thunderstorm winds and/or 1.75 inch diameter (golf ball-sized) hail. This will not activate a wireless emergency alert (WEA).

Destructive: 80 mph thunderstorm winds and/or 2.75 inch diameter (baseball-sized) hail. Warnings with this tag will automatically activate a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on smartphones within the warned areas.

NEW warning tags to come with Severe Thunderstorm warnings. (source:KSLA.com)

This new tag will help the public take more immediate action in the even a life and property threatening weather emergency were to take place. If there is a Severe Thunderstorm Warning that does not have a WEA sent out but you want to know what threats are attached, you can still view them in places like the KSLA First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.