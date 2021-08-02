Nacogdoches police charge 3 more suspects in fatal shooting incident on Dolph Street

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police officers have arrested three more suspects in connection with a fatal shooting incident that occurred on Dolph Street early Sunday morning. One person died after the incident, and three others were seriously injured.

According to a press release, the three additional suspects were arrested when police executed a search warrant in Lufkin on Sunday. All three of the suspects are from Lufkin. They have been identified as Elmer James Williamson, 30, Wendi Lynn Williamson, 44, and Nathanial Allen Jackson, 26.

The five suspects and their charges include:

Jackson – murder and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Anastacia Evaughn Pettigen, 25, of Lufkin – murder

Elmer James Williamson – murder, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and driving while intoxicated with BAC over .15

Jarvis Lamont Williamson, 39, of Lufkin – murder

Wendi Williamson - murder

“We are continuing to work on this investigation and expect further charges as it progresses,” Sgt. Brett Ayres said in a press release Monday morning. “As further information becomes available, it will be released.”

According to a press release, the Nacogdoches Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Dolph Street at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday to check out reports that multiple people had been shot.

“The suspects fled the area in a vehicle,” the press release stated.

When NPD officers got to the scene, they found four men who were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The officers immediately started life-saving measures.

EMS personnel transported all four victims to a local hospital. One man, who was later identified as Javinsky Lampkin, 35, of Nacogdoches, was pronounced dead at the hospital, the press release stated.

“The other three victims are all in serious condition and believed to be in the process of being transferred to out-of-town hospitals for a higher level of care,” the press release stated.

While some NPD officers were still at the scene, they located a vehicle of interest and tried to make a traffic stop on it. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and headed south. A vehicle pursuit started on NW Stallings Drive

The vehicle finally stopped at about 32000 SW Stallings Drive, and “two people of interest” were detained, the press release stated. The two people of interest are currently being questioned by Nacogdoches PD’s criminal investigation division.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, the Nacogdoches Police Department, CID along with the S.W.A.T team conducted a search warrant in the 400 block of Claire St in the city limits of Lufkin during the continued investigation into the homicide that occurred on Dolph Street. During the execution of the search warrant, no persons were injured, and three Angelina County adult residents were arrested. There were five juveniles inside the residence that were released to family members.

According to Nacogdoches police, detectives are still actively working the scene.

The two persons of interest that were detained Sunday morning after the police pursuit were Pettigen and Jarvis Williamson.

Anastacia Pettigen (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website) (Nacogdoches County Jail website)

Jarvis Williamson (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website) (Nacogdoches County Jail website)

