‘My goal each day is to make somebody’s day better’: Bossier teen receives presidential recognition for acts of service

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - At 15 years old, rising Parkway junior, Brianna Cooley, still can’t legally drive.

Despite her age, the motivated, compassionate and selfless teen is making strides few do — or ever will.

Brianna recently received the President’s Volunteer Service Lifetime Achievement Award, an impressive recognition given to those across the country who attain seemingly countless hours of community service. However, this is hardly her first nod from the White House; this accolade comes after she received the President’s Volunteer Service Award not once, not twice, but seven times.

“Putting kindness out into the world, not only makes a ripple effect in other people, but it makes you feel good,” Brianna said. “If you’re in a drive-thru and you pay for the person behind you, they’re more likely to pay for the person behind them and so many people are going to be affected by that and have a good day.”

Over the course of seven to eight years, Cooley has racked up thousands of service hours, 4,000 to be exact. As a military child, her sense of service was instilled at a young age; it’s second nature now.

“My parents’ Sunday school group would go to a homeless shelter in Montgomery, Alabama, and we would make and package and hand out food to about 150 people every week,” she explained. “It wouldn’t be a question of ‘can I go?’ It was always, ‘I’m going.’”

Years later, Brianna’s heart for those around her, especially for those in the military, has only grown exponentially. For instance, Brianna organized an international effort to send holiday cards to airmen in basic training in San Antonio - all 7,000 of them.

“What I’ve been doing in my life has sparked a maturity difference,” she said. “I can walk into a room of adults and feel perfectly comfortable - almost more comfortable than I do in a room of other teenagers.”

Brianna said she wakes up every day and asks, ‘what can I do to make somebody’s day better?’

