Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

‘My goal each day is to make somebody’s day better’: Bossier teen receives presidential recognition for acts of service

15-year-old Brianna Cooley has racked up 4,000 hours of service over the past seven to eight...
15-year-old Brianna Cooley has racked up 4,000 hours of service over the past seven to eight years, earning her recognition from the White House.(Family submission | Family submission)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - At 15 years old, rising Parkway junior, Brianna Cooley, still can’t legally drive.

Despite her age, the motivated, compassionate and selfless teen is making strides few do — or ever will.

Brianna recently received the President’s Volunteer Service Lifetime Achievement Award, an impressive recognition given to those across the country who attain seemingly countless hours of community service. However, this is hardly her first nod from the White House; this accolade comes after she received the President’s Volunteer Service Award not once, not twice, but seven times.

“Putting kindness out into the world, not only makes a ripple effect in other people, but it makes you feel good,” Brianna said. “If you’re in a drive-thru and you pay for the person behind you, they’re more likely to pay for the person behind them and so many people are going to be affected by that and have a good day.”

Over the course of seven to eight years, Cooley has racked up thousands of service hours, 4,000 to be exact. As a military child, her sense of service was instilled at a young age; it’s second nature now.

“My parents’ Sunday school group would go to a homeless shelter in Montgomery, Alabama, and we would make and package and hand out food to about 150 people every week,” she explained. “It wouldn’t be a question of ‘can I go?’ It was always, ‘I’m going.’”

Years later, Brianna’s heart for those around her, especially for those in the military, has only grown exponentially. For instance, Brianna organized an international effort to send holiday cards to airmen in basic training in San Antonio - all 7,000 of them.

“What I’ve been doing in my life has sparked a maturity difference,” she said. “I can walk into a room of adults and feel perfectly comfortable - almost more comfortable than I do in a room of other teenagers.”

Brianna said she wakes up every day and asks, ‘what can I do to make somebody’s day better?’

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies find additional bodies in a drowning accident
Authorities identify three men who drowned in Toledo Bend; crews working to find their boat
Woman fighting for her life after being shot in vehicle in driveway on West 77th
Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins
Funeral arrangements announced for Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins
The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where the suspect was shot.
Man kills one, injures four in BR Sunday, deputies say
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.
Mother, daughter hospitalized after Sunday’s violent carjacking attempts

Latest News

We are tracking wet weather across the ArkLaTex as we kick off a new week.
Wet start to the week
Sarah C. Hale, 41 and Kimberly A. Robbins, 35 both of Marshall died in a crash that took place...
Two Marshall women killed in crash southwest of Fort Worth
postit
Parkway student recognized for volunteer efforts
bri
Parkway student receives Presidential Volunteer Award