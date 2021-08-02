Yokem Connection
Millions in state tax refunds headed for unclaimed property

More than 12,000 taxpayers received letters advising them to claim their refunds before they...
More than 12,000 taxpayers received letters advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the unclaimed property division of the state treasurer’s office.(HNN)
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Revenue is advising that state taxpayers have until September to claim millions of dollars in state income tax refunds.

If not claimed, the funds will become unclaimed property.

More than 12,000 taxpayers received letters advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the unclaimed property division of the state treasurer’s office.

The total amount of unclaimed refunds is more than $10 million.

