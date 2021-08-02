Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

How to cope with stress during fourth COVID-19 surge

The fourth surge of COVID-19 cases is causing many people to feel depressed, stressed, and...
The fourth surge of COVID-19 cases is causing many people to feel depressed, stressed, and hopeless.(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Frustration. Anxiety. Stressful.

These are some of the words people are using to describe their feelings as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the ArkLaTex. On Monday, Aug. 2, KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with a counselor about how people can cope with stress during these challenging times.

Watch KSLA News 12 tonight to get some advice.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies find additional bodies in a drowning accident
Authorities identify three men who drowned in Toledo Bend; crews working to find their boat
Woman fighting for her life after being shot in vehicle in driveway on West 77th
Officers got the call just after 6:30 to the Residences of SpringRidge in the 3200 block of W....
Shooting at south Shreveport apartment complex leaves one dead, another injured
Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins
Funeral arrangements announced for Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins
The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where the suspect was shot.
Man kills one, injures four in BR Sunday, deputies say

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds news conference on Louisiana's fourth COVID surge
WAFB file photo of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
WATCH AT 2:30 P.M. - Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on state’s fourth COVID-19 surge