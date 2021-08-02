How to cope with stress during fourth COVID-19 surge
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Frustration. Anxiety. Stressful.
These are some of the words people are using to describe their feelings as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the ArkLaTex. On Monday, Aug. 2, KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with a counselor about how people can cope with stress during these challenging times.
Watch KSLA News 12 tonight to get some advice.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.