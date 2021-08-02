Grambling State to cancel student debt

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) — Grambling State announced Sunday, Aug. 1 that the university will forgive the debts of students with current semester balances from spring 2020 through summer 2021.

Canceling the debt means more than helping students over a financial hurdle, said Martin Lemelle, Grambling State’s vice president and chief operating officer. “It will impact the entirety of the student experience from mental health to retention and graduation.”

In order to eligible to be forgiven, the debt balance must be the obligation of the student and not a third party such as Veterans Affairs or a foreign governmental entity.

“GSU continues to invest in ensuring that its students receive a high-quality education that propels their economic mobility,” Lemelle says in a statement released by the school. “Utilizing funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, we are supporting our students’ current educational goals while also investing in their long-term success.”

The amount of debt to be forgiven is expected to total $1.5 million.

Grambling State is the latest among a growing number of historically black colleges and universities that have canceled student debt in recent months.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created financial and emotional challenges for students and families, so colleges are forgiving debt to help students complete their education,” Grambling State’s statement says.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.