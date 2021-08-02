Yokem Connection
Free backpacks, school supplies being given away by Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is giving away free school supplies and backpacks to school age kids on Aug. 5, 2021.
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is giving away free school supplies and backpacks to school age kids on Aug. 5, 2021.(WFIE)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is hosting a backpack and school supply giveaway in early August to get students ready for a successful school year.

The giveaway will be held Thursday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at CE Byrd High School in the parking lot at the corner of Kings Highway and Line Avenue. Backpacks and school supplies will be given for free to school age children while supplies last. At least one child must be present to get supplies.

LSU Health Shreveport officials will also be on-site administering COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible.

