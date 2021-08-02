Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Flying turtle shatters windshield of car in Florida

Caption
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Florida drivers might be used to bugs on their cars, but not turtles!

The Saint Lucie Fire Department said a flying turtle caused an accident on the Florida Turnpike on Friday.

A semi-truck nicked the animal, causing it to go into the air - and into the windshield of a nearby car.

Both the turtle and driver were not injured, and the turtle was released safely back into the wild.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies find additional bodies in a drowning accident
Authorities identify three men who drowned in Toledo Bend; crews working to find their boat
Woman fighting for her life after being shot in vehicle in driveway on West 77th
Officers got the call just after 6:30 to the Residences of SpringRidge in the 3200 block of W....
Shooting at south Shreveport apartment complex leaves one dead, another injured
Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins
Funeral arrangements announced for Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins
The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where the suspect was shot.
Man kills one, injures four in BR Sunday, deputies say

Latest News

FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
Evictions set to resume amid finger-pointing in Washington
New CDC data compares Delta variant to chickenpox, Deaconess officials react
US employers ratchet up the pressure on the unvaccinated
Five people were shot on Bourbon Street on Sunday.
WATCH: People flee Bourbon Street as 5 are shot in New Orleans
Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.) discusses the new memorial at Fort Benning that will honor the life...
Rep. Sanford Bishop discusses Felix Hall memorial service
More than 12,000 taxpayers received letters advising them to claim their refunds before they...
Millions in state tax refunds headed for unclaimed property