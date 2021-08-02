Yokem Connection
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Willis-Knighton ICU nurse posts emotional, viral video to Facebook

Felicia Croft, an ICU nurse at Willis-Knighton, talked with KSLA on Aug. 2, 2021 about the fourth COVID-19 surge and what she's seeing at the hospital on a daily basis.(KSLA)
By Stacey Cameron
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An ICU nurse who works for Willis-Knighton took to social media to describe what she’s seeing every day, and shared her feelings on how hard it is to deal with the virus.

Her post went viral, and media outlets across the nation have picked up on her plea for help.

Felicia Croft, an ICU nurse at Willis-Knighton, talked with KSLA on Aug. 2, 2021 about the...
Felicia Croft, an ICU nurse at Willis-Knighton, talked with KSLA on Aug. 2, 2021 about the fourth COVID-19 surge and what she's seeing at the hospital on a daily basis.(KSLA)

KSLA’s Stacey Cameron talked one-on-one with nurse, Felicia Croft, to get her insight on fighting COVID-19. Watch that interview tonight on News 12.

