Colleagues honor fellow Texarkana, Texas officer who died from COVID-19

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department held a memorial service for one of its own Monday, Aug. 2.

Officers gathered to honor the life of Lt. Clay McClure, a 22-year veteran of the department. He died Wednesday, July 28 from COVID-19.

A memorial service was held Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 for Lt. Clay McClure, 54, who died Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from COVID-19. He had been with the Texarkana Texas Police Department for 22 years. (KSLA)

The department is offering its sincerest condolences to Lt. McClure’s family and friends, and all of his brothers and sisters in blue. A service was held Monday at Texarkana Funeral Home.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.