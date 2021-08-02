Colleagues honor fellow Texarkana, Texas officer who died from COVID-19
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department held a memorial service for one of its own Monday, Aug. 2.
Officers gathered to honor the life of Lt. Clay McClure, a 22-year veteran of the department. He died Wednesday, July 28 from COVID-19.
The department is offering its sincerest condolences to Lt. McClure’s family and friends, and all of his brothers and sisters in blue. A service was held Monday at Texarkana Funeral Home.
