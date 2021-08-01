Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

VIDEO: Bourbon Street revelers flee after five shot early Sunday morning

By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Five people were shot in the French Quarter Sunday morning, New Orleans Police say.

It happened just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Bourbon and Orleans Avenue.

NOPD says that all of the victims are adult men aged, 30, 37, 51, 26, and one of the victim’s ages is unknown.

Cell phone video captured by John Gualtieri shows hundreds of people running down Bourbon Street after shots rang out.

Brian Mullin is a bar owner in the French Quarter and says he witnessed the stampede of people fleeing for their lives after shots rang out right in front of his business.

“I live a block away on St. Ann and I heard gunfire at approximately 3 a.m.,” said Mullin.

“I went out on my balcony I saw everything going crazy. I didn’t want to walk down because I didn’t know what I was going to walk into. I called my staff and everyone was OK, but it’s frustrating.”

Some tourists staying on Bourbon say they heard the commotion from their hotel rooms.

Matt Euson says he was shocked to hear a shootout occurred so close to him, and feels the crime will definitely put a damper on any future visits.

“I’ve been here a long time ago but it’s been a while,” said Euson.

“Definitely a lot rowdier than I remember.”

“I don’t know, it just makes you just want to be a little more cautious when you’re out.”

Mullin says he feels more law enforcement is needed to combat the recent rise in violent crime, but worries criminals are simply becoming too brazen.

“As a business owner, we want to invest more money in our business and we’re not right now because we’re scared,” said Mullin.

“I mean it’s scary when you’re a business owner and you’re dealing with these pressures of COVID and now you’re dealing with this lack of police presence on top of it AND you’re dealing with crime running ramped.”

One person was detained, police say.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell and NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson were on scene, but did not speak with the media.

This story will be updated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies find additional bodies in a drowning accident
Authorities identify three men who drowned in Toledo Bend; crews working to find their boat
Moss was reported to enter the car of a female victim after asking her for a ride. After the...
Shreveport man convicted of armed robbery
Shamia Little, 17, was buried Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Coroner says Shamia Little died from gunshot wound
Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins
Funeral arrangements announced for Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins
A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of...
3-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting in Minden; police say 25+ shots fired into home

Latest News

Greenwood issues water boil advisory
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.
Mother, daughter hospitalized after Sunday’s violent carjacking attempts
Greenwood issues boil advisory, asks customers to conserve water while system recharges
Greenwood issues boil advisory, asks customers to conserve water while system recharges
TRAGEDY ON TOLEDO BEND: Authorities identify 3 South Louisiana men who drowned
TRAGEDY ON TOLEDO BEND: Authorities identify 3 South Louisiana men who drowned
Funeral plans for Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins announced
Funeral plans for Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins announced