Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to drowning incident; search continues for 2 men

Law enforcement agencies responding to a drowning incident in Sabine Parish.
Law enforcement agencies responding to a drowning incident in Sabine Parish.(SABINE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE | SABINE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, a body was discovered in the San Miguel Bayou area of Toledo Bend just after 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.

Sabine Parish Sheriff Detectives, Sabine Parish Coroner’s Office, North Sabine First Responders, the Central Sabine Search and Rescue Dive Team, LA Department of Wildlife & Fisheries, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Officials say three men from south Louisiana went out on a small aluminum boat late Friday night. The men have not been heard from since and a truck and trailer were found parked at the boat launch at the end of LA Highway 1215.

Law enforcement are still searching for the two men and their boat, however, the search will be paused until tomorrow morning due to safety concerns.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

