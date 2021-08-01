Mother, daughter hospitalized after Sunday’s violent carjacking attempts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mother and her daughter were just leaving an urgent care clinic off Highland Road near Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge Sunday when they nearly lost their lives at the hands of a man who tried to carjack their vehicle.

Late Sunday afternoon, Debbie and Rachel Tullos were hospitalized and awaiting likely surgery to remove bullets still lodged in their shoulders. Debbie’s injuries are even worse, family members said. She is on a ventilator and has a broken jaw and a lacerated tongue from a bullet that went through her face. Rachel, who is Debbie’s adult daughter, had just taken a test to confirm she does not have COVID-19, a requirement for her to start classes soon.

Aaron Morgan, 28, will be charged in the death of his grandmother, Dianne Gafford, 79, as well as multiple other charges once he is released from the hospital (EBRSO)

They were in their vehicle, waiting on the test results, when 28-year-old Aaron Morgan is accused of running up to their car and opening fire.

Their vehicle has multiple bullet holes in it, including two in the windshield and another in the driver’s side window.

Hours before, Morgan allegedly stabbed his grandmother to death before also stabbing his mother. His mother survived.

Morgan sped away from that scene but knew authorities would likely be looking for the vehicle he was driving so he went in search of one to steal, investigators speculated. Another person in the area was also shot by Morgan, authorities said.

Morgan was eventually able to steal a vehicle and left the area. Police soon spotted him and chased him to an area near the CVS pharmacy on Bluebonnet Blvd. near Jefferson Highway. He was wounded in a shootout with police and transported to a hospital.

