Greenwood issues water boil advisory

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo Parish town of Greenwood has issued a boil advisory for all of its water customers.

“We are also asking that you please conserve water today only, Sunday, Aug. 1, in order to help the water system regain pressure at a faster rate,” says a post on the town’s Facebook page.

The advisory was issued as a result of repairs due to a mechanical issue that interrupted service Sunday, Aug. 1. A previous Facebook post indicates “a relief valve was stuck open and water was pouring out ... .”

Officials were first alerted to the issue through multiple calls Sunday morning from customers reporting low or no water pressure.

The boil advisory is expected to remain in place until Wednesday, Aug. 4.

TIPS FOR BOILING WATER

It is recommended that all consumers in the impacted areas disinfect their water before consuming it. This includes water used for fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth or used in food preparation or rinsing of foods.

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.

People with questions should call (318) 938-7261 weekdays during normal business hours.

