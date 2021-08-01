Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Greenwood issues water boil advisory

“We are also asking that you please conserve water today only, Sunday, Aug. 1, in order to help the water system regain pressure at a faster rate”
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo Parish town of Greenwood has issued a boil advisory for all of its water customers.

“We are also asking that you please conserve water today only, Sunday, Aug. 1, in order to help the water system regain pressure at a faster rate,” says a post on the town’s Facebook page.

The advisory was issued as a result of repairs due to a mechanical issue that interrupted service Sunday, Aug. 1. A previous Facebook post indicates “a relief valve was stuck open and water was pouring out ... .”

Officials were first alerted to the issue through multiple calls Sunday morning from customers reporting low or no water pressure.

The boil advisory is expected to remain in place until Wednesday, Aug. 4.

TIPS FOR BOILING WATER

  • It is recommended that all consumers in the impacted areas disinfect their water before consuming it. This includes water used for fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth or used in food preparation or rinsing of foods.
  • Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.
  • The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.

People with questions should call (318) 938-7261 weekdays during normal business hours.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies find additional bodies in a drowning accident
Authorities identify three men who drowned in Toledo Bend; crews working to find their boat
Moss was reported to enter the car of a female victim after asking her for a ride. After the...
Shreveport man convicted of armed robbery
Shamia Little, 17, was buried Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Coroner says Shamia Little died from gunshot wound
A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of...
3-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting in Minden; police say 25+ shots fired into home
Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins
Funeral arrangements announced for Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins

Latest News

This list is updated as information is provided to KSLA News 12 by water systems and municipal...
Boil orders and advisories in the ArkLaTex
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Lt. Bill Davis with the Bossier Sheriff's Office explains the 2016 Torch Run
Lt. Bill Davis with the Bossier Sheriff's Office explains the 2016 Torch Run
Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins
Funeral arrangements announced for Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins