Criminal background of Sunday killing, shootings suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man who deputies say killed his grandmother, stabbed his mother, and shot three strangers Sunday was charged in 2011 with simple criminal damage to property, court records show.

In that case, he spray-painted graffiti on the side of bus at Life Tabernacle Church, a probable cause report shows.

Besides that encounter with police ten year ago, Aaron Morgan, 28, had only traffic infractions on his criminal record in East Baton Rouge parish.

Morgan, who remains hospitalized after being shot following Sunday’s police pursuit, will now be charged with the death of his grandmother as well as numerous other criminal offenses, investigators said.

He is accused of stabbing both his grandmother and his mother inside a home in Baton Rouge Sunday morning. He is then accused of shooting three people outside an upscale shopping center off Highland Road as he attempted to steal multiple vehicles.

Morgan is then accused of leading police on a chase that ended near the corner of Jefferson Highway at Bluebonnet Boulevard. After he exited the vehicle, he exchanged gunfire with police. He was wounded and transported to a hospital. No one else was injured at that scene

