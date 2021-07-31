Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Shreveport man convicted of armed robbery

By Collin Maxwell
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:52 AM CDT
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office has convicted Marquis Moss for his alleged role in an armed robbery on February 8, 2019.

Moss was reported to enter the car of a female victim after asking her for a ride. After the victim drove away, Moss proceeded to pull a gun on her, demand money and force her to get out of the car. Moss then drove away in the woman’s vehicle with her belongings.

A 12-person jury convicted Moss on Friday, July 30.

When Moss returns to court for sentencing on Aug. 31, he could face 10 to 99 years in prison without parole.

