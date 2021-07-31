Shreveport man convicted of armed robbery

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office has convicted Marquis Moss for his alleged role in an armed robbery on February 8, 2019.

Moss was reported to enter the car of a female victim after asking her for a ride. After the victim drove away, Moss proceeded to pull a gun on her, demand money and force her to get out of the car. Moss then drove away in the woman’s vehicle with her belongings.

A 12-person jury convicted Moss on Friday, July 30.

When Moss returns to court for sentencing on Aug. 31, he could face 10 to 99 years in prison without parole.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.