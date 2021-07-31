Shreveport church hosts vaccination event for kids, parents

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many community members attended the Galilee Teen Fest on Saturday, July 31.

The event was held by Galilee Baptist Church as a way to encourage people to get vaccinated.

“If we don’t get vaccinated it impacts everybody. It impacts our education, it impacts our businesses, it impacts what we can and can’t do. And so for us to have the freedom to do that we have to get vaccinated,” said fest organizer Dock Voorhies.

Voorhies says he knows first-hand what it’s like to lose a loved one to COVID.

“Ronnie Hampton, he was the first recorded death in Caddo Parish of COVID-19, and I was with him the day he went into the hospital and four days later he was dead,” he said.

Both Louisiana and Arkansas are COVID hot spots, with Louisiana having the most COVID cases per capita.

On July 30, Governor John Bel Edwards said 45 hospitals have asked the state and federal agencies for more staffing.

″Our hospitals are filling up again, we just had the worst week of COVID diagnosis in Louisiana since the beginning of the pandemic this past week, it’s disheartening,” said LSU Health Vaccine Coordinator Shelly Raley.

That’s why experts say it’s crucial to get the shot if you can.

“So, the more people we get vaccinated, the faster less people get in the hospital and the faster we’re able to get through this and this is behind us and not in front of us,” said Raley.

Some kids who received the vaccine today say they feel more protected for when school starts.

