Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Louisiana veto session carried $76K price tag for taxpayers

(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana’s two-day veto session, which saw Republicans unable to override any of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ bill rejections, cost taxpayers $76,000.

Information provided in response to a request from The Associated Press showed most of the House and Senate expenses involved the $160 daily per diem given to state lawmakers and their mileage expenses.

The veto session held July 20 and 21 was the state’s first ever under the 1974 state constitution.

House Clerk Michelle Fontenot said the House’s costs came in at $47,000, while data provided by Senate Secretary Yolanda Dixon showed the Senate’s costs came in just over $29,000.

The $38,000-per-day session was pushed by GOP lawmakers seeking to enact some of the bills jettisoned by Edwards. But the effort failed to reverse a single veto because Republicans couldn’t reach the two-thirds vote required.

Republican senators agreed to overturn a gubernatorial veto of a bill banning transgender girls from playing on school sports teams with their identified gender, but the override fell two votes short in the House. Other override efforts didn’t get enough Senate support, and the House didn’t take votes on bills beyond the transgender sports ban.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamia Little, 17, was buried Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Coroner says Shamia Little died from gunshot wound
Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins
Well-known Shreveport businesswoman and wife of state rep. passes away suddenly
An armed suspect who caused a temporary lockdown at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center on...
Armed suspect who caused lockdown found in neighborhood near hospital
A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of...
3-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting in Minden; police say 25+ shots fired into home
18-wheeler carrying cattle catches fire on I-20
18-wheeler hauling 62 head of cattle catches fire on I-20

Latest News

Moss was reported to enter the car of a female victim after asking her for a ride. After the...
Shreveport man convicted of armed robbery
Fire truck catches fire inside station
Fire truck catches fire inside station
Caddo Commissioner hopes to makes COVID vaccines mandatory for parish employees
Caddo Commissioner hopes to makes COVID vaccines mandatory for parish employees
Caddo Parish Commission
Caddo Commissioner looking to make COVID vaccine mandatory for parish employees