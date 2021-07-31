Fire truck engine catches fire at SFD Station 14

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officials say a fire broke out at Shreveport Fire Station 14 on Greenwood Road on Friday, July 30.

SFD says the fire started from the engine of one of the fire trucks.

SFD Station 14 fire (KSLA)

They say no one was injured during the incident and the fire did not cause damage to the station.

The station will remain in operation once they get a reserve truck.

