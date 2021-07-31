Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Fire truck engine catches fire at SFD Station 14

SFD Station 14
SFD Station 14(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officials say a fire broke out at Shreveport Fire Station 14 on Greenwood Road on Friday, July 30.

SFD says the fire started from the engine of one of the fire trucks.

SFD Station 14 fire
SFD Station 14 fire(KSLA)

They say no one was injured during the incident and the fire did not cause damage to the station.

The station will remain in operation once they get a reserve truck.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of...
3-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting in Minden; police say 25+ shots fired into home
Shamia Little, 17, was buried Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Coroner says Shamia Little died from gunshot wound
SPD responds to report of possible armed person.
‘All clear’ given after reports of possible armed person at Shreveport medical facility caused temporary lockdown
Texarkana, Texas, police have identified 38-year-old Tremayne Douglas Ware as a suspect in a...
Texarkana shooting suspect arrested on Arkansas side of town
Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins
Well-known Shreveport businesswoman and wife of state rep. passes away suddenly

Latest News

shreveport little theater interview
Live interview: Dr. Robert Darrow with Shreveport Little Theater
Myths and facts about COVID vaccines relating to pregnant women
Myths and facts about COVID vaccines relating to pregnant women
Texarkana airport receives grant
Texarkana airport receives grant
18-wheeler carrying cattle catches fire on I-20
18-wheeler hauling 62 head of cattle catches fire on I-20