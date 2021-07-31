Dangerous heat this weekend! Cold front Monday!

(KSLA) - Happy Saturday everyone! There’s a Heat Advisory AND Excessive Heat Warning for the NW Louisiana but the good news is that passed the weekend, we’ll cool down just a bit!

Today an excessive heat warning for Louisiana has been issued until 7pm Sunday and that means that it’ll feel like 110+ degrees outside! Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma are in a Heat Advisory until 7pm Sunday as well with heat index values 105-110. Make sure to stay hydrated, take breaks, and check on your family and friends during the heat. This afternoon and evening rain chances are slim to none! It’ll be a beautifully sunny day, just very very hot!

Sunday looks about the same! Excessive Heat Warning until 7pm and Heat Advisories as well until 7pm. A slightly better shot of afternoon showers but highs still near 100 degrees with sunny skies and dangerous heat!

With all the heat around this weekend, you want to know the signs of heat illness. That is heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. If you or someone you come across shows signs of either, you need to get help immediately. Heat exhaustion mean that you mostly just need to get inside where it’s cooler. Heat stroke mean you could be in a life or death situation. So, call 9-1-1 if you see signs of stroke. This is why it’s important to stay hydrated.

A couple tips you can do to stay safe is wear light, and loose fitting clothes. Also drink lots and lots of water. Even when you do not feel thirsty. ALWAYS check the back seat of a car. Even if you crack the windows and you’re coming back in a couple minutes, never leave a pet or child in the car. Plus you can take frequent breaks and go inside where there’s AC so you can cool off real quick.

Next week is still showing signs there might be a switch in the weather pattern! We may turn things around to having less heat and more rain. I have the rain chances up to 50% on Monday and 30% Tuesday. There is a chance the rain clears out Tuesday, but I’m a little hesitant lowering the rain chances as of now. Temperatures though, will likely fall out of the 90s to the upper 80s, at least on Monday! Even on Tuesday we will warm up to the lower 90s, so it is still a huge improvement!

