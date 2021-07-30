Yokem Connection
Well-known Shreveport businesswoman and wife of state rep. passes away suddenly

Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins
Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins(Family)
By Domonique Benn
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA News 12 is remembering Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins.

She was well known in the Shreveport-Bossier area as a business consultant. Hundreds of memories were shared on Facebook by people that knew her well that were shocked by her sudden passing.

Cynthia is the wife of State Representative Sam Jenkins of District 2 in Shreveport.

In a statement, Rep. Jenkins wrote:

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news that my lovely wife Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins has passed away. She was the strength of our family and showed kindness to everyone she met. She was the wind beneath my wings. God has spoken, Amen.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.

