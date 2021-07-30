Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Two Gov. Edwards staffers test positive for COVID-19

Two Gov. Edwards staffers test positive for COVID-19
Two Gov. Edwards staffers test positive for COVID-19(Credit: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two staff members of Governor John Bel Edwards’s team have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both of the employees are being isolated at this time and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Louisiana Department of Health.

The Governor’s office has a high rate of fully vaccinated staff, including these staffers who were vaccinated against COVID earlier this year. While breakthrough cases such as these do happen, they typically do not result in serious illness.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of...
3-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting in Minden; police say 25+ shots fired into home
SPD responds to report of possible armed person.
‘All clear’ given after reports of possible armed person at Shreveport medical facility caused temporary lockdown
Texarkana, Texas, police have identified 38-year-old Tremayne Douglas Ware as a suspect in a...
Texarkana shooting suspect arrested on Arkansas side of town
Barber shop in Mall St. Vincent says they've been without AC for three years.
Operators of barbershop in Shreveport mall say they’ve been without AC for years
One woman injured after a shooting at Woodlawn Terrace apartments.
Woman injured after shooting at apartment complex; suspect sought

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds news conference on state's fourth COVID surge
David Patton, Jr., 42
Bossier man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of juveniles
Shamia Little, 17, was buried Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Coroner says Shamia Little died from gunshot wound
An armed suspect who caused a temporary lockdown at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center on...
Armed suspect who caused lockdown found in neighborhood near hospital