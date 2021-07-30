Texarkana airport receives grant to add second airline

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - More options may soon be on the way for commercial travel in the ArkLaTex thanks to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s small community development air service program.

At present, American is the only commercial airline flying in and out of Texarkana Regional Airport. However, the airport recently received a major grant from the federal government to bring a second airline to Texarkana Regional.

“It means a lot to our community because it connects us to a another large hub airport and opens up another portfolio destination,” said Tyler Brown, airport spokesman.

Brown said the grant is for more than $840,000. It will be used for revenue guarantee, marketing, startup costs and fee waivers for service to Houston on United Airlines.

Texarkana Chamber of Commerce President Mike Malone said they have worked on bringing additional flying opportunities to the area for some time.

“I think it will do a lot for our community. It will add to economic development opportunities and most important it is going to add a variety that people in this community can travel to,” said Malone.

The idea of a new airline has those working at the airport flying high with the possibilities, like at Avis Car Rental.

“It’s going to give us more opportunities with the new airline, will give us the opportunity to rent more vehicles,” said Ricky Solice with Avis Car Rental.

Airport leaders say United Airlines has already expressed interest in providing service between Texarkana and Houston.

“They have provided letters of support so but it really depends on the condition of the industry itself,” said Brown.

Construction is underway for the new terminal, with completion set for 2024. Brown says they hope to have the new air service flying by then.

