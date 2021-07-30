Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Texarkana airport receives grant to add second airline

(WAVE 3 News)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - More options may soon be on the way for commercial travel in the ArkLaTex thanks to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s small community development air service program.

At present, American is the only commercial airline flying in and out of Texarkana Regional Airport. However, the airport recently received a major grant from the federal government to bring a second airline to Texarkana Regional.

“It means a lot to our community because it connects us to a another large hub airport and opens up another portfolio destination,” said Tyler Brown, airport spokesman.

Brown said the grant is for more than $840,000. It will be used for revenue guarantee, marketing, startup costs and fee waivers for service to Houston on United Airlines.

Texarkana Chamber of Commerce President Mike Malone said they have worked on bringing additional flying opportunities to the area for some time.

“I think it will do a lot for our community. It will add to economic development opportunities and most important it is going to add a variety that people in this community can travel to,” said Malone.

The idea of a new airline has those working at the airport flying high with the possibilities, like at Avis Car Rental.

“It’s going to give us more opportunities with the new airline, will give us the opportunity to rent more vehicles,” said Ricky Solice with Avis Car Rental.

Airport leaders say United Airlines has already expressed interest in providing service between Texarkana and Houston.

“They have provided letters of support so but it really depends on the condition of the industry itself,” said Brown.

Construction is underway for the new terminal, with completion set for 2024. Brown says they hope to have the new air service flying by then.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of...
3-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting in Minden; police say 25+ shots fired into home
SPD responds to report of possible armed person.
‘All clear’ given after reports of possible armed person at Shreveport medical facility caused temporary lockdown
Texarkana, Texas, police have identified 38-year-old Tremayne Douglas Ware as a suspect in a...
Texarkana shooting suspect arrested on Arkansas side of town
Barber shop in Mall St. Vincent says they've been without AC for three years.
Operators of barbershop in Shreveport mall say they’ve been without AC for years
One woman injured after a shooting at Woodlawn Terrace apartments.
Woman injured after shooting at apartment complex; suspect sought

Latest News

Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards ‘strongly considering’ reinstating statewide mask mandate
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds news conference on state's fourth COVID surge
David Patton, Jr., 42
Bossier man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of juveniles
Shamia Little, 17, was buried Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Coroner says Shamia Little died from gunshot wound