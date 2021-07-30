Take advantage of the tax-free weekend before 2021-22 school year
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s that time of year, and it’s just in time to head back to school.
The tax-free holiday weekend is coming back to parts of the ArkLaTex.
In Texas and Oklahoma, the tax-free weekend starts Friday, Aug. 6 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 8. Arkansas’ tax-free weekend is Saturday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Aug. 8.
Louisiana will not have a tax-free weekend.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.