Take advantage of the tax-free weekend before 2021-22 school year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s that time of year, and it’s just in time to head back to school.

The tax-free holiday weekend is coming back to parts of the ArkLaTex.

In Texas and Oklahoma, the tax-free weekend starts Friday, Aug. 6 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 8. Arkansas’ tax-free weekend is Saturday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Aug. 8.

Louisiana will not have a tax-free weekend.

