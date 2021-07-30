Smoke-free ordinance to go into effect Aug. 1

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Smoke-Free Air Act is schedule to go into effect on Sunday, Aug. 1.

The ordinance now includes bars and gaming facilities. Originally, an amendment for bars and gaming facilities was introduced in July, but was ultimately tabled. The Smoke-Free Act was first passed in July of 2020 and was set to be implemented in August of 2020. The implementation was later delayed until August of 2021.

“The amount of support this ordinance received from community members shows that protecting bar and gaming service industry professionals, our community, and visitors from the dangers of secondhand smoke is the right step for Shreveport,” said Feamula Bradley, regional manager for the Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living (TFL). “Putting our community’s health first, especially as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, means a safer and more welcoming environment for everyone that will ultimately save lives.”

“We applaud the City of Shreveport on this smoke-free effort, as it sets a worthy precedent for all communities to recognize and follow,” said Earl Benjamin-Robinson, director of TFL. “We look forward to working with these organizations on a smooth implementation of the smoke-free ordinance and appreciate the support we have received from the community and the City Council.”

For more information on the growing movement to protect all Louisiana employees from secondhand smoke, visit www.HealthierAirForAll.org. Individuals interested in quitting tobacco products can visit www.QuitWithUsLa.org or call 1-800-784-8669.

