Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Shot At A Million winners to be announced Friday

The Bring Back Louisiana initiative that will ultimately reward up to 14 vaccine recipients...
The Bring Back Louisiana initiative that will ultimately reward up to 14 vaccine recipients with $2.3 million in cash and prizes.(Bring Back Louisiana)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Information provided by the Louisiana Department of Health.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health will announce the third round of winners of Shot at a Million, the Bring Back Louisiana initiative that will ultimately reward up to 14 vaccine recipients with $2.3 million in cash and prizes. Tomorrow, two more Louisiana residents will win $100,000 each, one as a cash prize, and one in scholarship money for the winner who is age 12-17.

To learn more about Shot at a Million and the previous winners, visit www.shotatamillion.com. The next deadline to register for your Shot at a Million is Friday at 11:59 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of...
3-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting in Minden; police say 25+ shots fired into home
SPD responds to report of possible armed person.
‘All clear’ given after reports of possible armed person at Shreveport medical facility caused temporary lockdown
Texarkana, Texas, police have identified 38-year-old Tremayne Douglas Ware as a suspect in a...
Texarkana shooting suspect arrested on Arkansas side of town
One woman injured after a shooting at Woodlawn Terrace apartments.
Woman injured after shooting at apartment complex; suspect sought
Barber shop in Mall St. Vincent says they've been without AC for three years.
Operators of barbershop in Shreveport mall say they’ve been without AC for years

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
How to have COVID-19 vaccine conversations with loved ones
This list is updated as information is provided to KSLA News 12 by water systems and municipal...
Boil orders and advisories in the ArkLaTex
Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on state’s fourth COVID surge at 3 p.m. Friday
Children's Hospital Sees Big Covid Jump
Children’s hospital see big jump in covid cases