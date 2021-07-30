Yokem Connection
Police investigating possible armed person incident at Shreveport medical facility

SPD responds to report of possible armed person.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of an “armed person” off E Bert Kouns Industrial Drive just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 29.

Police say they believe a possible armed person is inside the CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center facilities near the Cinemark movie theater.

Details are slim at this time, however, officials say the call was sent in by a SIV security guard.

SPD is asking people to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

