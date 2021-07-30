Yokem Connection
How to have COVID-19 vaccine conversations with loved ones

By Hannah Campbell
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The majority of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations are from those not vaccinated. There are ways you can increase rates just by talking to those around you.

In Arkansas, 96.3 percent of COVID-19 cases, 97 percent of deaths, and 95.4 percent of hospitalizations are from the unvaccinated.

Dr. Brianne Wehner with NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine, says you can have a conversation with others about the vaccine.

Your parents, children, friends, or family members may be hesitant, but hearing your concerns can be persuasive. They might trust you more than they’ll trust anyone else.

“This has happened even in my own family. You know, you can always start by saying I’m just really worried and concerned about you. I’m concerned about your health if you were to get this and then ask what their concerns are,” said Wehner.

The best ways to have the conversation are:

  • Listen with empathy and without judgment.
  • There’s a lot of misinformation out there, so read facts from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
  • Help them find a reason to get vaccinated.
  • Help them set up an appointment.

For more on how to effectively have a conversation, click here.

