Hosston water customers under a boil advisory

(KSLA) — A boil advisory has been issued in one community and another will be issued in once water service is restored in another community in the ArkLaTex.

A broken chlorinator is the reason an advisory was issued the evening of Thursday, July 29 for the 250 or so water customers in the Caddo Parish village of Hosston, Mayor Kim Jaynes said.

Repairs were underway.

The boil advisory likely will remain in place until at least Monday, Aug. 2 as the village waits for its water to be tested, the mayor added.

To the east, water service to some customers of Central Claiborne Water System was temporarily disrupted due to a break in a pipeline on Bella Vista Road.

Crews were working Thursday night to repair the line and restore service as soon as possible, spokeswoman Tami Carter said.

Then a boil advisory was to be issued for customers impacted by the water outage, she added.

Central Claiborne water customers affected are those on:

Bream Island Road,

Bella Vista Loop,

Bella Vista Road,

Bogus Lane,

Breeze Lane,

Claiborne Hills Road,

Featherston Road,

Jane Drive,

Kelly Lane,

McVicker Road,

Odom Lane,

Seth Lane, and,

Wingert Lane.

TIPS FOR BOILING WATER

It is recommended that all consumers in the impacted areas disinfect their water before consuming it. This includes water used for fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth or used in food preparation or rinsing of foods. Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.

